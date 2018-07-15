GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Andhra Boat Capsize: Woman's Body Recovered, Six Girls Still Missing

Galla Nagamani was one of the seven people, who went missing after their boat capsized in the river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2018, 11:02 PM IST
Indian Navy's diving team conducts search and rescue operation in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
Amaravati(AP): After hours of search in inclement weather, rescue teams retrieved the body of 35-year-old woman from the river Godavari while six girls were yet to be traced even as the massive operation has been suspended till Monday morning.

Galla Nagamani was one of the seven people, who went missing after their boat capsized in the river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh last evening.

The State Disaster Management Authority informed in a release that the search and rescue operations were put on hold till sunrise tomorrow(Monday) due to unfavourable weather conditions and poor visibility.

The region received 20.25 mm rainfall while winds with a speed of 15-20 kmph were affecting the search in the operation area, it said.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
