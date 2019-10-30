Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Cabinet Cancels 'Unethical' Land Allocation to Chandrababu Naidu's Relatives

State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramiah said the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government will cancel the orders issued by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in which 498.93 acres was allocated to Naidu’s kin at Jayantipuram village in Jaggaiahpet mandal.

Syed Ahmed | News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Andhra Cabinet Cancels 'Unethical' Land Allocation to Chandrababu Naidu's Relatives
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to cancel two major land allocations done by the previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu, describing the earlier decision as “unethical”.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meet here on Wednesday.

State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramiah said the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government will cancel the orders issued by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in which 498.93 acres was allocated to Naidu’s kin at Jayantipuram village in Jaggaiahpet mandal.

The government has also decided to cancel an earlier order sanctioning 13.83 acres of land to a company called Lulu in Visakhapatnam. While the market value of the land was Rs 50 crore, it was allocated at a meagre cost of Rs 4 lakh.

The state government has also set up a panel to oversee the cleaning of canals in Krishna and Godavari rivers – the body will be headed by Reddy as chairman.

The government has decided to double the salaries of sanitary workers in all hospitals to Rs 16,000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram