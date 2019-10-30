Andhra Cabinet Cancels 'Unethical' Land Allocation to Chandrababu Naidu's Relatives

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to cancel two major land allocations done by the previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu, describing the earlier decision as “unethical”.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meet here on Wednesday.

State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramiah said the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government will cancel the orders issued by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in which 498.93 acres was allocated to Naidu’s kin at Jayantipuram village in Jaggaiahpet mandal.

The government has also decided to cancel an earlier order sanctioning 13.83 acres of land to a company called Lulu in Visakhapatnam. While the market value of the land was Rs 50 crore, it was allocated at a meagre cost of Rs 4 lakh.

The state government has also set up a panel to oversee the cleaning of canals in Krishna and Godavari rivers – the body will be headed by Reddy as chairman.

The government has decided to double the salaries of sanitary workers in all hospitals to Rs 16,000.

