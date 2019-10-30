Andhra Cabinet Cancels 'Unethical' Land Allocation to Chandrababu Naidu's Relatives
State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramiah said the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government will cancel the orders issued by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in which 498.93 acres was allocated to Naidu’s kin at Jayantipuram village in Jaggaiahpet mandal.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to cancel two major land allocations done by the previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu, describing the earlier decision as “unethical”.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meet here on Wednesday.
State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramiah said the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government will cancel the orders issued by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in which 498.93 acres was allocated to Naidu’s kin at Jayantipuram village in Jaggaiahpet mandal.
The government has also decided to cancel an earlier order sanctioning 13.83 acres of land to a company called Lulu in Visakhapatnam. While the market value of the land was Rs 50 crore, it was allocated at a meagre cost of Rs 4 lakh.
The state government has also set up a panel to oversee the cleaning of canals in Krishna and Godavari rivers – the body will be headed by Reddy as chairman.
The government has decided to double the salaries of sanitary workers in all hospitals to Rs 16,000.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Buying Guide: Don’t Step Outside Without Wearing an Anti-Pollution Mask
- Ranu Mondal Goes Viral Again with Her Rendition of Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam
- KGF Star Yash, Wife Radhika Pandit Blessed with Second Child
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor
- Brave 11-Year-Old Zimbabwean Girl Wrestles Crocodile, Frees Friend From Reptile's Grasp