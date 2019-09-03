Andhra Class 10 Student Among 60 to Watch Chandrayaan-2 Landing with PM Narendra Modi at ISRO

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student of a government school in Andhra Pradesh, Pragada Kanchana Balasri Vasav, has got the chance to witness India’s ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan 2 landing on the surface of the moon on September 7 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vasavi, along with 60 students from across the country, was selected to watch the historic moment after clearing several rounds of an online ‘Space Quiz’.

The 60 winners will now watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon’s surface from ISRO’S Bengaluru center along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7.

Vasavi, who studies at the government school at Edulavalasa in Polaki Mandal of the district said, “I came to know about the national level online quiz from my physics teacher during the Independence Day celebrations.”

“I had written an essay on space for Independence Day competitions in my school. And when my teacher told me about the quiz, I was keen to participate,” said Vasavi who is the only student from AP to win in the contest.

The quiz was conducted for students from the class 8 to 10 across the country between 10th and 25th August. Children were required to answer 20 questions in a time limit of 10 minutes. While 60 have qualified for the grand event, others who participated will be issued certificates of participation.

The landing of Chandrayaan 2 is expected to make India the fourth nation in the world to land on the moon and thus bringing the country in the league of USA, USSR and China.

On Monday, India reached one step closer to historic moon mission as lander 'Vikram' separated from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.

