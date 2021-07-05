Andhra CM Alleges Krishna River Board Showing Discrimination Against State

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Telangana is violating the rules and regulations in utilising water of the River Krishna and AP is losing its share of water with the attitude of the neighbouring State.

In the wake of the Krishna water dispute with Telangana, Jagan once again wrote a letter to Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He said that Telangana is generating electricity in Nagarjuna Sagar without the permission of the Krishna River Water Management Board - KRMB.

“The State of Telangana is not allowing water levels to be built up in the Srisailam reservoir and has utilised 19 TMC for power generation out of 26 TMC of inflows since June 1, 2021. In view of this adamant attitude of the State of Telangana, reaching water levels +854 ft seems to be a herculean task, which is essential for drawing water through gravity for the schemes dependent on Pothireddypadu Head Regulator. This will cause severe distress to the chronically drought-prone Rayalaseema region, SPSR Nellore, Prakasam districts and also Chennai city, as they depend on Srisailam Reservoir for their drinking water and irrigation needs,” Jagan said.

He also said Telangana continues to unilaterally operate hydel power generation from Nagarjunasagar Project without placing indent before the KRMB and in violation of the protocol for water draws.

Jagan said Andhra Pradesh has already complained to the Ministry of Jalashakti on several occasions the nature of Telangana leadership to violate all the established norms, principles and procedures in vogue with the main intention to put Andhra Pradesh in distress by depriving its due share of water and also brought to the notice of MoJS number of unauthorised projects being constructed by Telangana.

“Despite the repeated complaints before the MoJS and KRMB to prevail upon the State of Telangana to stop the execution of the above-unauthorised projects and enhancements, without appraisal of the DPRs by KRMB, scrutiny by CWC for approvals of apex council no effective steps have been taken so far. Moreover, it has been observed that KRMB has shown and been showing discriminatory attitudes against the interests of Andhra Pradesh. KRMB acts swiftly on the false complaints of Telangana and ignores the genuine complaints of Andhra Pradesh though we have time and again requested KRMB to act in a fair manner,” Jagan said.

“The KRMB is repeatedly proposing for site visits of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme under the guise of NGT Order ignoring the prior requests of AP to visit the unauthorised project sites of Telangana which are in the advanced stage of execution without any approvals and allocation of waters,” he said.

The AP Chief Minister also wrote a letter to Union Environment and Forests Minister Prakash Javadekar and asked for quick approvals for the Rayalaseema Lift irrigation scheme. The DPR of the scheme was uploaded to the CWC on June 30. He said there was no land acquisition for the scheme and the construction of the project has not been hampered the forest land, wildlife conservation centres.

