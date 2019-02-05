LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Hits Back at Amit Shah, Says People Will Close Doors on BJP

The BJP president on Monday in a comment on Monday said that the BJP will close its doors to the Andhra CM after Naidu extended his support for Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' sit-in-protest.

IANS

Updated:February 5, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Hits Back at Amit Shah, Says People Will Close Doors on BJP
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday hit back at BJP President Amit Shah, saying people will close their doors for his party.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief reacted strongly to Shah's remark that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has closed its doors forever for him.

"Amit Shah is speaking as if somebody is asking him to open the doors. Nobody is asking him. They should remember whom they approached in 2014," Naidu said alluding that BJP leaders came to him for an alliance.

Naidu was reacting to Shah's comments made earlier in the day during a public meeting in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

"This highhanded and egoist behavior is not good. Where was he (Shah) before 2014. What is his history. I can speak a lot but will do it at an appropriate time," Naidu said.

He said BJP betrayed people of Andhra Pradesh and that was why TDP came out of NDA. "When we are asking what they have done for the state, instead of replying they are attacking and threatening us. We are not the one to be afraid," said Naidu.

The TDP chief said he would visit Kolkata to express solidarity with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was on a sit-in to protest against the Centre.

Accusing the BJP was misusing institutions to reopen old cases to target its political opponents, he termed this as a threat to democracy and said democrats should condemn and rise against this.

Naidu was in the national capital to submit a representation to the Election Commission along with leaders of other non-BJP parties.

Stating that going back to paper ballot is the only way to save democracy, Naidu said since there was no time for this, they urged the Election Commission to audit at least 50 per cent of EVMs with corresponding VVPATs in all constituencies.

Naidu's main political rival in Andhra Pradesh and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was also in New Delhi on Monday to meet Chief Election Commissioner.

The TDP chief lashed out at Jagan, as the leader is widely called, for the allegations that he (Naidu) was promoting police officers of his caste with an eye on the elections. "In my 40-year-long political career I have never seen such cheap politics," he said.

Naidu alleged that Jagan was trying to create rift among different castes for electoral gains.


