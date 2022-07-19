Andhra CM Credits 137 Cr to Left-over Beneficiaries of Various Schemes, Says 'Govt Committed to Welfare of Poor'

The Andhra Pradesh government paid Rs 137 crore to 3,39,096 beneficiaries who were left out from receiving the benefits of different welfare schemes implemented by the government and also provided fresh pension, arogyasri, and ration cards to 3.10 lakh families.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy credited the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on Tuesday from his camp office. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that his government is truly committed to the welfare of the poor and no need to run from pillar to post to avail welfare schemes.

He said that the government brought this initiative to provide welfare schemes for those who are eligible and have not availed of the benefits, twice every year.

“The intention is to extend the welfare schemes to every eligible person in the State. The situation has changed since the inception of the YSRCP Government, and the benefits of the schemes are being delivered right at the doorstep of the beneficiaries,” Jagan said.

Reddy also stated that 2,99,085 new beneficiaries were added to YSR Pension Kanuka, while 7,051 are getting ration cards and 3,035 are being provided with Arogyasri Cards. With the fresh issue of cards, an additional expenditure of Rs 935 crore shall be borne by the State government, he said, adding that the government is implementing every scheme with utmost responsibility in a transparent way without any discrimination.

Further, he said that only eligibility is being taken as the criteria and extending the benefits in a transparent way irrespective of the caste, religion, or political affiliation of the beneficiary duly following the welfare calendar.

He stated that his government could confidently go to each beneficiary’s house under the ‘Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabhuthvam’ (government to every household) programme because of the good governance that has been provided in the last three years and said that those in the government should have commitment, credibility, and character to bring revolutionary changes in the governance.

Ministers Budi Mutyalanaidu, Adhimulapu Suresh, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Municipal and Urban Development Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Housing Special CS Ajay Jain, BC Welfare Principal Secretary G Jayalakshmi, Handlooms, and Textiles Principal Secretary K Sunita, Higher Education Principal Secretary J Syamalarao and other officials were present.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.