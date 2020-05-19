Andhra CM Deposits Rs 10,000 Each into Accounts of Survivors of Vizag Gas Leak Tragedy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday deposited Rs 10,000 each on accounts of survivors and those affected by the gas leak incident at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam.

As many as 19,893 people residing in the affected villages were compensated with Rs 10,000 each. Reddy further assured of taking stringent action against those responsible for the tragedy, adding that a committee is probing into the incident and the government is awaiting its report.

As many as 12 people were killed when styrene vapours leaked from the LG Polymers plant on May 7, while several hundred fell ill after inhaling the poisonous chemical at RR Venkatapuram near Visakhapatnam.

He said all the styrene gas deposits of about 13,000 tonnes were shipped back within 10 days and all the victims’ families were provided compensation to support their livelihood.

"Whatever action is recommended by the committees, those proceedings will be implemented transparently. We will not allow such a situation that the company will undertake the same activities at the same location in future. That is why that raw material Styrene has also been sent back," Reddy said.

He also appreciated officials and ministers who played an active role in restoring normalcy in the area and directed officials to look into the job demands of the affected families.

Besides, the state government has announced Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased as ex-gratia and different packages to victims depending on the severity of ailments.

LG Polymers in a statement on Monday said it successfully completed the transportation of the Styrene Monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as in the styrene tanks that were at the port. "There is now no SM left at the LG Polymers plant in Vizag.

"Additionally, in collaboration with related institutions, we are devoting our resources to analyse the cause of the accident, prevent re-occurrence, and most importantly provide assistance to the families of the deceased and injured. Our immediate focus is to provide assistance to the



people in the local area to help them continue with their normal lives as soon as possible," Jeong Sunkey, Managing Director of LG Polymers, said.

There had been an unequivocal demand from people of Venkatapuram and surrounding villages that the plant be completely shutdown as it posed a threat to their lives.

(With PTI inputs)