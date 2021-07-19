Andhra CM Directs Officials to Prioritize Quality in Rehabilitation and Resettlement Works of Polavaram Project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to give priority to quality in rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) works of the Polavaram Project.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the Polavaram project and later held a review of the ongoing works, after inspecting the spillway.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister the progress of the works in the last two years and the works to be undertaken in the future through a photo exhibition.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that works related to the spillway are almost complete and 42 out of 48 gates were already fixed and the remaining gates will be fixed soon. They said cylinders were imported from Germany and the earlier gaps in the upper cofferdam were filled and added the progress of the works in the lower cofferdam.

The officials said earth-cum rock fill (ECRF) dam area has been damaged by the floods because of gaps in the lower cofferdam and designs would be finalised to complete ECRF dam works.

The Chief Minister told officials to complete the linking of two canals including lining works and tunnel works by June 2022 and the officials said excavation works will be completed by December 2021 and the remaining works will be completed later.

During the review on the R&R works of the project, the officials informed the Chief Minister that they have set the target to shift the displaced families from 48 of the 90 habitations by August. Jagan said there are chances of negligence at some point while building R&R colonies at a large scale and directed the officials to be alert and ensure top quality in the works.

Jagan asked to appoint a special officer to monitor quality in R&R works and mistakes should be rectified immediately as soon as they were pointed out.

The CM said infrastructure should be developed in the colonies along with their construction and added that construction of roads and other social development works should be done.

The CM informed that the bills of R&R works are being cleared despite financial constraints and directed the officials not to keep them pending in future and expedite the R&R works. He said the government needs to get reimbursement of Rs 2,300 crore from the Centre for the Polavaram Project and yet the State government is spending its funds for the project.

Jagan directed the officials to focus on getting Polavaram funds reimbursed soon and said he would visit R&R colonies next month and instructed the officials to focus on employment and skill development to the Polavaram project evacuees.

Jagan asked to Identify land to distribute to the evacuees who have ROFR pattas and directed the officials to move forward to complete the project within the stipulated time.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Water Resources Minister Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Social Welfare Minister Pineni Viswaroop, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopal Krishna, I& PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Water Resources Secretary J Syamala Rao, ENC Narayana Reddy, Polavaram MLA Bala Raju, representatives of the construction company of the project and MLAs local representatives were with the CM during the visit.

