Andhra CM Jagan Launches APCOS To Recruit Outsourcing Employees, Over 50,000 to Get Joining Letters

Fulfilling the promises of his ‘Padayatra, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services - APCOS for the recruitment of temporary employees to various departments in the government.

It will do away with the existing system of hiring outsourced staff through private agencies.

The chief minister asked the officials of APCOS to take care of the recruitment and salaries, including the ESI, PF and other benefits, in tune with the State’s policy of providing 50 per cent reservation to the SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women.

After the launch from his camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister formally handed over a few appointment letters to the outsourcing staff working with the General Administration Department (GAD) at the Secretariat while 50,449 letters will be handed over by the APCOS to the employees working in various Departments across the State.

All recruitments henceforth would be made online while salaries would be credited directly into the staff's bank accounts.

“During my 3,648 km padayatra, people working as outsourcing employees have come to me with many complaints about the recruitment process, delay in salaries, the bribes they have to pay for getting the job, the commissions they have to give for getting their pay and the like.” The Chief Minister said.

"There will now be a timely and full payment of remuneration to the outsourced staff without any undue cuts (by middlemen) and they will also get EPF and ESI facilities," the chief minister said.

Referring to the previous system, the Chief Minister said in some cases, the contractors inflated the number of (outsourced) employees but actually deployed lesser numbers and pocketed the money. Besides the commissions, there was no accountability in the deduction of ESI and PF.

He said in one case, the cleaning and maintenance work of seven temples that could hardly cost Rs 4-7 lakh was entrusted for Rs 32 lakh to a contractor, alleged to be closed to those in power then.

”By setting up APCOS, we will be putting an end all such corruption and nepotism. All recruitments and salaries will be done online on time and under the supervision of the concerned district collector. The incharge minister will also be in the committee” Jagan told.

Some of the outsourcing employees who spoke with the Chief Minister through video conference said that they are happy with the setting up of APCOS and thanked him for keeping up his promise.





