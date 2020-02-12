Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Meets Modi, Discusses Special Status to State & Release of Central Funds
During the 90-minute long meeting at the prime minister's residence, Reddy also sought early release of the central grants due to Andhra Pradesh since the state's bifurcation, sources said.
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi.
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed various issues, including special status to the state, sources said.
During the 90-minute long meeting at the prime minister's residence, Reddy also sought early release of the central grants due to Andhra Pradesh since the state's bifurcation, they said.
The YSRCP president sought the Centre's approval to the long pending demand of according special status to Andhra Pradesh and reimbursement of Rs 3,880 crore spent by the state for the Polavaram irrigation project, the sources said.
Reddy also sought the early nod of the Parliament for the resolution passed by the state assembly for abolishing the legislative council, they said.
YSRCP MPs Vijaisai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Y S Avinash Reddy and V Prabhakar Reddy accompanied the chief minister to the meeting.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Dresses up as Royal Guard in Angrezi Medium First Look Poster
- Sana Khan Accuses Choreographer Melvin Louis of Cheating on Her, Says She's Dealing with Depression Now
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders
- Windows 7 PCs Not Shutting Down? Here's How You Can Solve the Bug
- Gokulam Kerala FC's Kashmina Devi Eyes Her Second Indian Women's League Trophy