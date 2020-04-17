Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Tests Negative for Coronavirus

The chief minister wanted to give a message that nobody should hesitate or have any apprehensions about getting tested and hence, he got tested himself, a press release said.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2020, 9:37 PM IST
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Tests Negative for Coronavirus
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Seeking to send a message that coronavirus screening is nothing to be afraid of, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday volunteered for a test, with his result returning negative.

The chief minister's sample was tested using the Rapid Testing Kit (RTK) that was imported from South Korea earlier in the day. The RTK, which delivers the result in 10 minutes, confirmed negative for Jagan in the test, according to a CMO release here.

The chief minister wanted to give a message that nobody should hesitate or have any apprehensions about getting tested and hence, he got tested himself, the release quoted Dr K Rambabu, the state coordinator at the COVID-19 Command Control Centre, as saying after he conducted the examination.

Reddy had earlier received the consignment of one lakh RTKs that landed in Vijayawada by a chartered flight from Seoul. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 523 on Friday with 38 more people testing positive.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Live TV

