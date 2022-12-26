Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Asks Officials to Expedite Distribution of Permanent Title Deeds

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials to expedite the distribution of permanent title deeds to the beneficiaries in 2,000 villages where the first phase of re-survey has been completed under the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Scheme.

Taking stock of the distribution of title deeds at a review meeting of the scheme held in Amaravati on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the distribution of title deeds by January.

Responding to the action plan outlined by the officials to complete the distribution of title deeds by February 15, he told them to recruit necessary staff in more than 15,000 villages and ward secretariats by taking the village secretariat as a unit. “The resurvey, taken up after a hundred years, should be foolproof and of high standards as the task is going on like a Maha Yagnam and bound to rewrite history," he said.

He suggested that, after handing over the title deeds, individual letters be written to all beneficiaries explaining how they benefited while getting relief from the complex land disputes and court cases arising out of Section 22-A. While stressing the need to speed up the survey to find a permanent solution for land owners who suffered from various litigations, the Chief Minister directed the Geology and Mining Department to increase the production of survey stones at their units and make them ready by March.

Earlier, officials told the Chief Minister that permanent title deeds were handed over to 7, 29,000 persons in 2,000 villages in 4.3 lakh sub-divisions under the first phase that witnessed 2 lakh mutations and 92,000 first-time entries and solved 19,000 land disputes besides saving Rs 37.57 crore of people’s money.

Reddy was also informed that arrangements have been made to complete the survey by July 2023 in 4119 ward secretariats spread across 123 corporations and municipalities in the urban areas of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Chief Secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam, Chief Commissioner (Land Administration) G. Sai Prasad, Principal Secretary ( Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana, Commissioner (Survey Settlements and Land Records) Siddharth Jain, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Kona Sasidhar, CCLA Secretary A.A. Imtiaz, Municipal Administration Director Pravin Kumar, Director of Mines and Geology V.G. Venkata Reddy were among those present.

