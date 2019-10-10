Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Launches Free Eye Care Drive for 70 Lakh Students on World Sight Day
The YSR Kanti Velugu programme, to be implemented in six phases over the next three years, is estimated to cost about Rs 560.88 crore.
Andhra CM Jagan Reddy during launch of eye care scheme.
Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched a free mass eye screening programme with an aim to eradicate blindness.
Addressing a gathering at the Junior College grounds here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that in the first phase of the scheme named ‘YSR Kanti Velugu,’ over 70 lakh school students will be screened. He said the second phase will take up secondary screening during which further tests and treatment besides providing spectacles will be taken up.
The programme, to be implemented in six phases over the next three years, is estimated to cost about Rs 560.88 crore including free eye screening, spectacles, strengthening of government institutions, hiring of temporary staff, cataract surgeries and other secondary and tertiary eye care management.
Earlier, Jagan went round the stalls and interacted with medical staff about the nuances of the YSR Kanti Velugu scheme. The Chief Minister was also spotted taking a selfie with a schoolgirl who was undergoing an eye test.
On Kanti Velugu which was launched on the World Sight Day, he said there are about 2.12 crore people in the state with ailments and 80 % of them can be avoided with precautions. “We have taken up this scheme with Rs 560.88 crores and will provide tests, treatment, surgeries in six phases spread over three years,” he said.
In the first phase, 70 lakh students studying in 62, 503 schools would be screened from October 10 to 16 and in the second phase secondary screening, prescription and distribution of spectacles will be carried out from November 1 to December 31.
The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to set up task force committees in the districts in order to implement the scheme with no obstacles. This committee will look after the proper implementation of scheme and delivering its services.
