Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Suggests Levy of 'Green Tax' to Generate Additional State Revenue

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Suggests Levy of 'Green Tax' to Generate Additional State Revenue
Jaganmohan Reddy has also suggested levying a 'garbage tax' to secure additional revenue to the state government.
File photo of YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Loading...
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy Saturday directed bureaucrats concerned to come up with proposals to increase the state revenue without imposing extra burden on common people.
Reddy also asked officials to prepare a report listing the current financial position and why special status is needed for the state.
He suggested levy of a "green tax" and also "garbage tax" as a way to secure additional revenue to the government.
Three days into office, the new chief minister began preliminary review of government departments here Saturday, beginning with the critical Finance and Revenue.
According to a YSR Congress party release, Reddy asked officials to come up with creative ideas on how to set right the state's "wrecked financial system."
"At the same time, ensure no extra burden is imposed on common people," the release quoted the chief minister as saying.
Explaining his governments resolve to enforce liquor prohibition in the state in a phased manner, Reddy wanted the excise department to lay focus on that, first by eliminating all 'belt' shops (illicit liquor vends in villages).
The Chief Minister also asked officials to prepare an effective case for securing special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
"Prepare a detailed report listing out the current financial status of the state, the financial problems and why special status is needed.
We have to present our case effectively to the 15th Finance Commission and the Central government," Reddy said.
Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) D Sambasiva Rao, Principal Finance Secretary SS Rawat and other officials attended.
Reddy also asked officials to prepare a report listing the current financial position and why special status is needed for the state.
He suggested levy of a "green tax" and also "garbage tax" as a way to secure additional revenue to the government.
Three days into office, the new chief minister began preliminary review of government departments here Saturday, beginning with the critical Finance and Revenue.
According to a YSR Congress party release, Reddy asked officials to come up with creative ideas on how to set right the state's "wrecked financial system."
"At the same time, ensure no extra burden is imposed on common people," the release quoted the chief minister as saying.
Explaining his governments resolve to enforce liquor prohibition in the state in a phased manner, Reddy wanted the excise department to lay focus on that, first by eliminating all 'belt' shops (illicit liquor vends in villages).
The Chief Minister also asked officials to prepare an effective case for securing special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
"Prepare a detailed report listing out the current financial status of the state, the financial problems and why special status is needed.
We have to present our case effectively to the 15th Finance Commission and the Central government," Reddy said.
Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) D Sambasiva Rao, Principal Finance Secretary SS Rawat and other officials attended.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kit Harrington's Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys Is Now a Desi Reaction Meme
- This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
- Happy Birthday R Madhavan: These Pictures of Maddy Prove He is Getting Hotter With Age
- Priyanka Chopra Gives '70s Vibes in Feather Knit Dress for Jonas Brothers Show
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results