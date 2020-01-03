Andhra CM Justifies Idea of 'Three Capitals' for State, Says Will Make Facilities Available For All

Eluru: Amid the unrest triggered by his idea of three capitals for the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday maintained that he believed it would only be just if ‘neeru’, ‘nidhulu’ and ‘paripalana’ (water, funds and administration) were equally available to all.

Addressing a public meeting here after launching a pilot scheme on extension of Arogya Sri health insurance services, Reddy said his government has been taking every decision on the basis that everyone should be well, every region should be well.

For us, all are equal… from the village administration up to the state level. Our belief is that it will only be just if water, funds and administration are equally available to all, he said.

All decisions were accordingly being taken to ensure justice to everyone and every region, he added.

Reddy said he would correct all the mistakes of the past (regimes).

“I promise that the power given to me by the people and the position I got by God’s grace will be utilised for the development of all. People should live in brotherhood and harmony should prevail among all regions,” he said.

On December 17, Reddy had mooted the idea of having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool, spread over the three predominant regions of the state.

Based on the recommendations submitted by two committees in this regard, the government constituted a high-powered committee of ministers and bureaucrats to study the suggestions and come out with a way forward on decentralised development.

The committee was set up in the backdrop of farmers in Amaravati region, who gave up their fertile lands for the capital, being on an agitation path for the past 17 days.

The state government is expected to firm up its decision on the capital issue by this month-end after the high powered committee submits its report.

Consulting firm submits report to CM

Boston Consulting Group (BCG), an international consultancy firm engaged by the Andhra Pradesh government to study various aspects of state capital development and related issues, submitted its report to Reddy in Amaravati on Friday.

The state government engaged BCG to study various aspects related to the development of the state capital, the costs involved and other factors, however, the entire contents of the report were not known.

In its interim report submitted a few days ago, the BCG reportedly suggested a 'brownfield capital' would be best suited rather than a 'greenfield capital' that involves huge costs. The BCG reportedly referred to the capitals of various countries like Brazil, Sri Lanka and how they were developed.

For a state like ours, the BCG felt a brownfield capital will do, where the cost of development will be minimal, a top official said.

(With inputs from Syed Ahmed in Hyderabad)

