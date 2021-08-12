Andhra CM Orders Statewide Land Survey, Sets 2023 Deadline

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asserted that a comprehensive survey of all lands in the state needs to be conducted.

The CM held a high level meeting with officials at his office and gave a deadline of June 2023 to complete the process of a comprehensive land survey.

For the land survey to be completed by June 2023 the officials concerned should make optimum use of resources, drone facilities, equipment, technology, and manpower, he stated.

Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to take more staff, use drone technology and ensure that all the lands are recorded with full details which may get digitised. The chief minister said that a special software be used for the speedy reaching of the target.

He directed that an action plan be made ready to go further in this regard.

As part of Spandana program I will hold a video conference review with collectors once in four weeks.

Stating that he will hold meetings every week with the ministers, Reddy hoped that there would be no corruption in the land survey. Give necessary training to staff to be involved in the land survey and expedite process, he said.

