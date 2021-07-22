Andhra CM Releases Rs 490.86-Cr Aid to Help Women from Various Castes With Business Avenues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed Rs 490.86 crore under YSR Kapu Nestham scheme, for the second consecutive year, benefitting 3,27,244 women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Ontari, Telaga castes across the State.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that his government had spent Rs 12,126 crore for Kapu community through various welfare schemes in the last two years, where Rs 982 crore was spent alone on YSR Kapu Nestham.

He said that the scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum, similar to YSR Cheyutha to empower women by providing business opportunities through various companies that the government has a tie-up with.

Although it was not mentioned in the manifesto, the scheme was initiated to support women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Ontari, Telaga castes, said the Chief Minister adding that a total of Rs 75,000 will be given to the women beneficiaries under this scheme in five years.

Jagan also stated that the amount will be credited in the unencumbered accounts of the women, where bankers were also instructed not to use this money for clearing old dues.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the government had spent Rs 9,359 crore in the last two years for the Kapu community, by implementing the schemes like YSR Rythu Bharosa, Pension Kanuka, Amma Vodi, Aasara, Vidhya Deevena, YSR Bima, Vahana Mitra and many more. Also, through Non-DBT schemes like Pedalandariki Illu, Sampoorna Poshana, Aarogyasri, the government had spent Rs 2,767 crore in the last two years.

Ministers Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Kurasala Kannababu, Adimulapu Suresh, Ch Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, Chief Minister Program Coordinator Thalashila Raghuram, AP State Kapu Welfare Corporation Chairman Adapa Seshagiri, MLAs Kilari Roshaiah, Jakkampudi Raja, A Srinivas, BC Welfare Special CS G Anantharamulu, AP State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation MD I Srinivasa Srinaresh and public representatives were present at the event.

