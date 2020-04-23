Andhra Declares Kurnool Govt Hospital Dedicated to Coronavirus as Cases in District Increase

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh government has declared the Kurnool District Government General Hospital as a dedicated-coronavirus hospital in the state.

This came after a daily increase in cases reported from Kurnool district. A Group of Ministers (GoM), including Health Minister Alla Nani, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram visited the district headquarters on Thursday and said all necessary measures are being taken to tackle the situation.

The GoM inspected the newly set up triage in the government eye hospital.

After inspecting the hospital, Nani said 235 samples have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Kurnool, making it the district with the highest recorded cases in the state. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed ministers and officials to monitor the situation closely.

“So far, 3,534 samples were tested and 3,299 reported negative in Kurnool district. COVID-19 preventive measures are being intensified besides conducting special review meetings on the situation," said Nani, adding a special survey will be conducted in the 37 red zones identified in Kurnool to detect the positive cases and mini-COVID centres will be set up in these areas using PHCs and village secretariats.

A special medical officer will be appointed for these hospitals. A separate test centre will also be set up in Kurnool district.

