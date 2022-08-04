Andhra: Doctors at Govt Hospital Remove 35-kg Tumour from Stomach of Woman Who 'Looked Pregnant'

Doctors from a government maternity hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati successfully removed a tumour weighing 35 kg from a rural woman’s stomach.

A few months ago, 46-year-old Nagamma, who could not bear children anymore, was shocked when her stomach started growing. A homemaker from Poluru village, she approached doctors who diagnosed a small tumour in her stomach that they told her should be removed.

Scared of the word “surgery”, Nagamma stopped visiting the hospital. But, as days passed by, her stomach kept growing as the tumour kept increasing in size. Soon, she was unable to move due to the weight of the tumour.

At last, when she visited the hospital in Tirupati again, she was operated upon under the supervision of hospital superintendent Dr Lakshmi Susila and senior gynaecologist Dr Parthasarathi Reddy. A team of expert doctors performed the surgery on her for over an hour and removed the massive tumour from her stomach. A doctor from the team, Dr K Madhavi Tagore, said Nagamma was recovering well after the surgery.

