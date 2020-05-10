Andhra Embraces E-learning Amid Lockdown, Introduces New Online Platforms for Schools, Colleges

The Andhra Pradesh government has pushed educational institutes towards embracing e-learning based new curriculum amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to conduct virtual classes using the Skype, Cisco, Teamlink, Google Meet and other mediums in a bid to endure the academic sessions are not disturbed.

According to reports, 24,000 students and 933 teachers are taking part in the online classes across the state.

For students who don’t have access to e-learning sites, the government has ordered officials to upload recorded classes on various subjects on YouTube and share the links through social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Lecture notes and other materials are urged to be shared on social media groups and emails to help students.

The government has ensured 5,979 classes to be conducted covering various streams such as B. Tech, M. Tech, BA, MA, MCA, MBA and other disciplines. Educational institutes are aiming to complete pending syllabus and engage students productively despite the nationwide lockdown.

State universities have encouraged students to enrol for free online courses on online platforms like Udemy, Coursera, etc. and utilise online resources introduced by the education ministry like MOOC, SWAYAM, and NPTL.

The government has been broadcasting classes for class 10 students on Doordarshan daily of two hours each on morning and evening. The lessons are also conducted via radio every day.

Andhra Pradesh’s self-learning app named Abhyasa has also been loaded with videos on class 10 subjects. Objective type question paper is also posted on the platform to aid students to practice for exams.

Apart from this, the government plans to create WhatsApp groups comprising of teachers and class 10 students at every school level.

The system aims to help discuss and evaluate questions asked daily during lessons on TV and radio by creating a platform in which teachers and feedback can check photos of the answers on performances can be delivered.

The state government has said that webinar and prerecorded videos in SCERT’s YouTube channel will discuss questions, answers, and keywords for all exam-centric matters.

The same system is aimed to be used for helping students in secondary and primary education as well. Online classes will be broadcast during June and July, and also will be posted in WhatsApp groups.

A webinar series has been organised from May 4, for all teachers and daily self-assessment tests and sharing of notes.

Some universities are providing counselling sessions with the support of their Psychology Department to help students under stress, anxiety and other mental health-related issues amid the crisis.