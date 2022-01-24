Andhra Employees Serve Strike Notice Against Low Hike; Govt Calls for Negotiation to End Stalemate

Andhra Pradesh employees on Monday served strike notice with a deadline of Feb 6 to the state government in protest against the low pay hike, deduction of HRA and CCA, even as the Government said it is ready for negotiations.

The struggle committee of employees served a notice of strike from Feb 6 midnight to the government. A team of the committee has submitted the strike notice to the principal secretary of the general administration department (GAD) as Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma was in the national capital. On the other hand, the high court heard the case of the employees seeking better PRC, HRA, and CCA among others.

The court observed that the case is heard at some other court and not in the high court as the demand of pay hike burdens Rs 10,860 Cr on the state exchequer. The employees will get Rs 28,000 more with the pay hike offered and the total cost will be raised to Rs 68,000 Cr now from what was paid Rs 50,000 Cr in 2018, the court observed.

Petitioner sought more pay though it was not in the bifurcation Act that included HRA and CCA. The government counsel opposed the petition for more pay hikes as it was not in the bifurcation Act. The court asked the employees to contact the government on the same and felt that the case is heard at a different court.

Meanwhile, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who heads a committee, has welcomed the employees to discuss and sort out the same. “We are ready to negotiate with them to end the stalemate," Reddy told media persons. He asked the employees to stop the stalemate by coming to talks and meeting the PRC committee for clarity.

Employees committee president Bandi Srinivas criticized that the state government was not ready to address their demands for a better hike in pay, and cancel related GOs that suggest lower pay.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.