GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Andhra Farmer Kills Daughter After Overhearing Her Speak to Lover on Phone

The investigating officer in the case, V N N Murthy, said Kotaiah did not approve of his daughter's love affair.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2018, 9:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Andhra Farmer Kills Daughter After Overhearing Her Speak to Lover on Phone
(Representative image)
Amaravati: A farmer, who did not approve of his daughter's love affair with a man, allegedly beat her to death in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, police said today.

Tondepu Kotaiah of Totaravulapadu village bludgeoned his daughter Chandrika to death with the wooden handle of an axe on Saturday, a day after she celebrated her 24th birthday, the police said.

The investigating officer in the case, V N N Murthy, said Kotaiah did not approve of his daughter's love affair.

He was enraged by her chatting with her lover over phone and fatally attacked her, the official said, adding that her mother tried to save her but in vain.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered and Kotaiah detained, Murthy said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery