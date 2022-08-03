Andhra Gas Leak: 121 Women Workers Hospitalised, High-level Probe Ordered

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a high-level investigation into a gas leak incident that affected the staff of a garment factory in the Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Atchutapuram area. As many as 121 women workers were taken to various hospitals in the Anakapalle district after they complained of vomiting, nausea, and breathlessness and some of them even fainted.

Mentioning that it was the second gas leakage incident in the past two months, State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the firm will remain shut until the probe concludes.

He said the reason behind the gas leakage was yet to be known and the police teams were probing the matter. Some samples were sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a detailed examination, NDTV quoted the minister as saying.

Workers, who fell sick on August 2 night due to what was suspected to be a mysterious gas leak, were said to be stable as they were being treated in different hospitals.

It was a second such incident in two months after the one on June 3 in the same place where more than 300 women workers fell unconscious after complaining of eyesores, nausea, and vomiting. The state government has not made public the report submitted by a team of experts from the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology on the June 3 gas leak.

The report of an official committee, headed by the Anakapalli district Joint Collector, was also not revealed. On June 3, it was suspected that ammonia gas leaked from a nearby Porus Laboratories unit.

Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Ltd, where the two incidents occurred, said in a statement that the affected associates were in a stable condition following Tuesday night’s incident. A few of our associates complained of an unpleasant odour in the atmosphere and, as a result, some of them were taken to the closest hospital for medical precaution. The affected associates are in a stable condition, Seeds said in a statement.

Seeds said the safety and well-being of their associates was of utmost importance to it.

(with inputs from PTI)

