Andhra Governor May Undergo Coronavirus Test After Four Raj Bhavan Staffers Test Positive

One of the four members is the Chief Security Officer to the Governor, while the rest include a medical staff (nurse), a butler and a house-keeping staff.

Rishika Sadam | News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2020, 10:37 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhawan

Hyderabad: Four staff members of Raj Bhavan tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will undergo a Coronavirus test soon, said sources.

One of the four members is the Chief Security Officer to the Governor, while the rest include a medical staff (nurse), a butler and a house-keeping staff. “We are testing government officials and so we got a request from the Governor's office. And, four of them tested positive,” a source from the Andhra Health Department said.

The health officials are baffled as the patients have no travel history or direct contact with those infected with the novel coronavirus. “I don’t have any travel history and I do not even step out, all of us were tested because we work with the Governor and I know that four of our results came positive,” the nurse who is under hospital isolation said.

Three of them are now admitted at Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Hospital in Krishna District. According to the nurse, there’s a medical team of at least 12 people who work at Raj Bhavan (Governor’s office cum residence) and all of them have not been allowed to step out ever since the lockdown began.

Apart from the Chief Security Officer, the rest three do not seem to have stepped out of Raj Bhavan in recent times. The officer had travelled to Hyderabad a few weeks ago, officials from the Health Department said.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Andhra was at 1,097, 231 people were discharged and 31 succumbed to the virus.

