Andhra Governor Orders Inquiry Into Alleged Job Scandal at Raj Bhawan Worth Rs 17 Lakh
The contract agency M/s Sumathi Corporate Services Pvt Limited was responsible for the recruitment of staffs for the Protocol department on outsourcing basis.
Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhawan
Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has ordered an inquiry over the alleged job scam worth Rs 17 lakh done by an outsourcing contract agency.
Biswabhushan Harichandan had taken oath as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh replacing ESL Narasimhan in July.
Narasimhan who served as the Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was functioning form Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.
After Harichandan took over as governor, he was allotted previous CM Camp Ofice at Suryarao Peta in Vijayawada City at Suryarao Peta in Vijayawada City.
Andhra government was given responsibility of providing staff for the Governor’s office. The state government had given the contract to M/s Sumathi Corporate Services Pvt Limited. The agency was recruiting staff on outsource basis.
The agency had taken bribes Rs 70,000 to Rs 5 lakh for the jobs. The agency had collected a total of Rs 17.85 lakh from 9 members for posts of receptionists, attenders, helpers and assistants. The agency also duped the people in believing that the staff would be provided permanent jobs in months.
When the matter reached the Governor Harichandan, he ordered an inquiry and sought report on the whole matter.
Police is conducting an inquiry into the alleged fraud. Police say that people in the contract agency collided with Protocol Department Officials in the scam. Cases have been registered under different sections of the IPC including 408, 420, 384, 506 and 120(B).
