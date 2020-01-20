Andhra Govt Announces Increased Benefits for Amaravathi Farmers, Introduces CRDA Repeal Bill

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday tabled a bill to decentralise the capital by setting up a legislative capital in Amaravati, an executive one in Visakhapatnam and a judicial capital in Kurnool. The Cabinet also approved plans to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act, 2014.

After Introducing ‘Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation And Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020’, Municipal Affairs Minister Botsa Satyanarayana introduced the CRDA repeal bill, promising big benefits for the Amaravati farmers who had given their fertile lands for the development of the capital region under the Land Pooling Scheme during the previous TDP government.

The state cabinet decided to increase ex-gratia being paid to the farmers of the capital region from Rs 2,500 per month to Rs 5,000 per month. The cabinet had also approved the proposal to extend the tenancy limit for 15 years to the farmers who gave up their lands for the capital city construction and approved for the establishment of the Amaravati Metropolitan Development Authority in place of CRDA. Further, the cabinet agreed to establish over 11,000 Farmer Assistance Centres (Rythu Barosa Kendram) across the state.

Before the start of Special Assembly Sessions, State Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, approved the 16-member High Power Committee’s report. The Reddy government constituted the committee to examine the Uraban Development Expert Committee report and Bostan Consulting Group report, and give recommendations on the inclusive growth of the state. Based on recommendations made by the High Power Committee report, key issues such as decentralisation of development, farmers’ concerns, employees’ issues, insider trading of Amaravati lands and CRDA amendment were discussed.

