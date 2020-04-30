Andhra Govt Announces Package for MSMEs to Avoid Job Cuts, Construction of 8 Fishing Harbours

Amaravati: In an attempt to curb fishermen migration, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday decided to construct eight fishing harbours and a jetty in the state. The estimated cost of the new project is around Rs 3,000 crores.

During the review meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to complete the work by fixing the time frame of two to three years. Focusing on ending the migration process, Reddy added that the new harbours would enrich the lives of fishermen in the state.

Major fishing harbours would come up in Badagatlapalem in Srikakulam, Pudimadaka in Vizag, Uppada in East Godavari, Narsapuram in West Godavari, Machilipatnam in Krishna, Nizampatnam in Guntur, Kothapatnam in Prakasam and Juvvaladinne in Nellore district, while the jetty would come up in Manchineellapeta in Srikakulam district, said the Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkat Ramana.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has given clearance to pay all the pending dues of MSMEs from 2014-15 amounting to Rs 905 crore in two spells.

In addition to this, all the minimum power demand charges of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during April, May, and June at an estimated amount of Rs 188 Crores are going to be waived off and Rs 200 crores are going to be provided as input capital to the firms at low-interest rates.

Reddy also directed the officials to develop an action plan to boost the MSMEs which are in the crippled due to COVID-19.

Over 72,531 micro-enterprises, 24,252 small and 645 medium scale industries are going to be benefitted, which would eventually create employment for about 9,68,269 people, said the minister for Industries M Goutham Reddy. Similar support will be extended to the textile industry and other enterprises based on the Union government decisions, the minister added.

