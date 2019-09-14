Andhra Govt Appoints Expert Panel to Decide Future of Capital, Likely to Increase 12 More Districts
There were reports suggesting that the state government is mulling the plans of creating four regional capital as the status of Amaravati remains uncertain.
A model of Andhra Pradesh's new capital Amaravati.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Friday appointed an expert committee to take a review of the developmental plans initiated in Amaravati. The committee would also suggest comprehensive development strategy for all-round development of the state including the capital.
The expert committee has architects and city planners including Dr Mahaveer from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, Dr Anjali Mohan, Urban and Regional Planner, Prof Shivananda Swamy, CEPT, Ahmadabad, Prof KT Ravindran, Delhi School of Architecture and Dr KV Arunachalam, Retd Chief Urban Planner of Chennai.
The Committee shall also include an expert in environmental issues and flood management. The committee headed by retired IAS officer GN Rao has been given six weeks to submit its report.
After the recent floods in Krishna River, the state government had announced that Amaravati was not a safe place. There were reports suggesting that the state government is mulling the plans of creating four regional capital as the status of Amaravati remains uncertain.
Recently BRICS backed New Development Bank Agreed to fund Rs 6000 Crore to Andhra Government for the development of social infrastructure projects in the state.
The state government is also planning to increase the number of districts from 13 to 25, in a move to decentralize the development across the state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares Intimate Family Pics on Ganpati Visarjan
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws