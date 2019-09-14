Andhra Govt Appoints Expert Panel to Decide Future of Capital, Likely to Increase 12 More Districts

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Friday appointed an expert committee to take a review of the developmental plans initiated in Amaravati. The committee would also suggest comprehensive development strategy for all-round development of the state including the capital.

The expert committee has architects and city planners including Dr Mahaveer from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, Dr Anjali Mohan, Urban and Regional Planner, Prof Shivananda Swamy, CEPT, Ahmadabad, Prof KT Ravindran, Delhi School of Architecture and Dr KV Arunachalam, Retd Chief Urban Planner of Chennai.

The Committee shall also include an expert in environmental issues and flood management. The committee headed by retired IAS officer GN Rao has been given six weeks to submit its report.

After the recent floods in Krishna River, the state government had announced that Amaravati was not a safe place. There were reports suggesting that the state government is mulling the plans of creating four regional capital as the status of Amaravati remains uncertain.

Recently BRICS backed New Development Bank Agreed to fund Rs 6000 Crore to Andhra Government for the development of social infrastructure projects in the state.

The state government is also planning to increase the number of districts from 13 to 25, in a move to decentralize the development across the state.

