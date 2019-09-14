Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Govt Appoints Expert Panel to Decide Future of Capital, Likely to Increase 12 More Districts

There were reports suggesting that the state government is mulling the plans of creating four regional capital as the status of Amaravati remains uncertain.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:September 14, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Andhra Govt Appoints Expert Panel to Decide Future of Capital, Likely to Increase 12 More Districts
A model of Andhra Pradesh's new capital Amaravati.
Loading...

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Friday appointed an expert committee to take a review of the developmental plans initiated in Amaravati. The committee would also suggest comprehensive development strategy for all-round development of the state including the capital.

The expert committee has architects and city planners including Dr Mahaveer from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, Dr Anjali Mohan, Urban and Regional Planner, Prof Shivananda Swamy, CEPT, Ahmadabad, Prof KT Ravindran, Delhi School of Architecture and Dr KV Arunachalam, Retd Chief Urban Planner of Chennai.

The Committee shall also include an expert in environmental issues and flood management. The committee headed by retired IAS officer GN Rao has been given six weeks to submit its report.

After the recent floods in Krishna River, the state government had announced that Amaravati was not a safe place. There were reports suggesting that the state government is mulling the plans of creating four regional capital as the status of Amaravati remains uncertain.

Recently BRICS backed New Development Bank Agreed to fund Rs 6000 Crore to Andhra Government for the development of social infrastructure projects in the state.

The state government is also planning to increase the number of districts from 13 to 25, in a move to decentralize the development across the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram