Andhra Govt Extends Curfew Till June 30, Relaxes Timings by 4 Hours

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday decided to further extend the curfew rules in the state. While the curfew relaxation timings have been extended from 6am to 6pm in most areas, in East Godavari district, which is still reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.

The regulations will take effect from June 21 and be in practice till June 30. Government offices will continue to function as usual with curfew relaxations. Officials made it clear that curfew regulations would be strictly enforced from after 6 p.m. Despite the curfew relaxation, wear of masks and social distance in shops and markets remains compulsory, said officials, adding that a three-day campaign on Covid 19 behaviours and vaccine communication.

Stressing on the need to expedite the works of constructing 350 tonnes of liquid oxygen manufacturing plant, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it will help the state attain self-sufficiency in medical oxygen availability.

The chief minister added that this can also be used for industrial purpose in case the emergency requirement comes down. He was also briefed on the establishments of cryogenic tankers along with the PSA oxygen generation units to be set up in the state.

