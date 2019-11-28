Andhra Govt Gives CBI Permission to Investigate Graft Cases against Central Govt Employees, Cancels Orders by Naidu

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government has given permission for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the graft cases lodged against the central government employees earlier.

In its latest orders, the state government said, “We have decided to entrust six cases against the central government employees and bank employees working in the state being registered and investigated by the anti-corruption bureau during the period of withdrawal of general consent under section 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 to the CBI for enabling them to investigate the cases.”

In 2018, then Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had withdrawn support from the NDA government at the Centre and launched a massive campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

On November 16 last year, after CBI raids at the properties of his party leaders, Naidu had withdrawn general consent to CBI's entry into the state.

But Jagan Mohan Reddy, after taking on the CM’s chair in June, had revoked Naidu government’s order and given general consent to CBI for entry into the state.

Now the state government has transferred all six cases registered against central government and bank employees to the CBI.

