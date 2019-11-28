Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Govt Gives CBI Permission to Investigate Graft Cases against Central Govt Employees, Cancels Orders by Naidu

In 2018, then Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had withdrawn support from the NDA government at the Centre and launched a massive campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:November 28, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Andhra Govt Gives CBI Permission to Investigate Graft Cases against Central Govt Employees, Cancels Orders by Naidu
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy .

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government has given permission for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the graft cases lodged against the central government employees earlier.

In its latest orders, the state government said, “We have decided to entrust six cases against the central government employees and bank employees working in the state being registered and investigated by the anti-corruption bureau during the period of withdrawal of general consent under section 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 to the CBI for enabling them to investigate the cases.”

In 2018, then Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had withdrawn support from the NDA government at the Centre and launched a massive campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

On November 16 last year, after CBI raids at the properties of his party leaders, Naidu had withdrawn general consent to CBI's entry into the state.

But Jagan Mohan Reddy, after taking on the CM’s chair in June, had revoked Naidu government’s order and given general consent to CBI for entry into the state.

Now the state government has transferred all six cases registered against central government and bank employees to the CBI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram