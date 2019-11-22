Andhra Govt Hits Back at Opposition Charges of Discrepancy in Tendering of Polavaram Project

Hyderabad: Andhra Government denied charges made by the opposition of discrepancies made by the in awarding contract in the Polavaram Project.

Andhra government had done a reverse tendering of the Polavaram Project, which was then awarded to Megha Infrastructure and Engineering Company. The opposition led by former CM Chandrababu Naidu had questioned on how a new agency can take the contract in the project and work on a lesser amount.

Reacting to Naidu’s allegation, state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath at a press Conference said “Chandrababu Naidu had changed two work agencies between 2014 and 2017. He has awarded the works for his close aides. But now he has termed it as corruption. If we save the public money by doing reverse tendering, why is he feeling bad?”

The state finance minister also said that the same company, Megha Infrastructure and Engineering Company, was responsible for Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project during the previous government under Naidu. “But why he is raising objections on the same agency working for Polvaram Project? Naidu is looking jealous on this government's transparency,” Rajendranath said.

Finance minister said that his government has different priorities including education, health, infrastructural development, etc. "Our government has been reviewing power purchase agreements under the previous government to save public money. We have inquired about why previous government has made these agreements in a hurry."

Reacting to Naidu’s comment over implementation of English in all government schools in the state, Rajendranath said, "TDP is saying that they have introduced English in the State. People laugh at them. They have not yet answered our question in which medium of education are their children studying? One cannot say Naidu speaks good English."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.