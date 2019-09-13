Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Govt Issues Order to Implement 50% Quota for SC, ST, Backward Communities in Temple Trust Boards

The state government also issued an ordinance to hike the number of trustees in the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) Board from 16 to 25, after the exclusion of the four ex-officio members.

Syed Ahmed | News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Andhra Govt Issues Order to Implement 50% Quota for SC, ST, Backward Communities in Temple Trust Boards
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Loading...

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued orders to implement 50% reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and backward communities in temple trust boards across the state.

The Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government issued an amended notification to The Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Appointment of Trustees Rules, 1987. As per the new order, 50% of the seats, of the total number of nominated members (after excluding ex-officio members) in every board of trustees will be reserved.

Further, 50% of the total nominated members will be women, including women members nominated under the 50% quota from SCs, STs and backward classes.

The government also issued an ordinance to hike the number of trustees in the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) Board from 16 to 25, after the exclusion of the four ex-officio members.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram