Andhra Govt Issues Order to Implement 50% Quota for SC, ST, Backward Communities in Temple Trust Boards
The state government also issued an ordinance to hike the number of trustees in the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) Board from 16 to 25, after the exclusion of the four ex-officio members.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued orders to implement 50% reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and backward communities in temple trust boards across the state.
The Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government issued an amended notification to The Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Appointment of Trustees Rules, 1987. As per the new order, 50% of the seats, of the total number of nominated members (after excluding ex-officio members) in every board of trustees will be reserved.
Further, 50% of the total nominated members will be women, including women members nominated under the 50% quota from SCs, STs and backward classes.
The government also issued an ordinance to hike the number of trustees in the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) Board from 16 to 25, after the exclusion of the four ex-officio members.
