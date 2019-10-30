Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Andhra Govt Issues Order to Sue Media Organisations over 'False, Baseless and Defamatory' News

A similar order was passed by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2007, under the leadership of Jagan’s father, YS Reddy.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:October 30, 2019, 11:11 PM IST
Andhra Govt Issues Order to Sue Media Organisations over 'False, Baseless and Defamatory' News
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order to sue media organisations over “baseless, false and defamatory news” items in print, electronic and social media.

In an order, the state govt said, “Instances have come to the notice of the government that certain print, electronic and social media organisations are deliberately trying to tarnish the image of the govt and its officials by spreading false, baseless and defamatory news with malafide interest. In order to see that true and correct information reaches to people, govt has empowered special commissioner of Information and Public Relations department to file cases under appropriate sections of the Law.”

A similar order was passed by the Andhra government in 2007, under the leadership of Jagan’s father, YS Reddy. While the 2007 order issued during late Rajasekhara Reddys tenure as chief minister was limited to print and electronic media, Wednesdays Government Order (G.O) made social media posts also liable for legal action.

It is believed that the departmental secretaries with thorough knowledge of their respective departments, having power to order inquiries to establish the veracity of news reports are better placed to issue rejoinders, file complaints and lodge appropriate cases.

The state govt ordered chief secretary and all the department secretaries to take necessary action as per the latest order.

Jagan govt had already ratified the decision in a cabinet meeting earlier this month, and issued an unofficial ban on two television news channels, TV5 and ABN Andhra Jyothi.

