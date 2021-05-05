Andhra Govt Launches Campaign to Encourage Plasma Donation, Will Give Rs 5,000 to Donors

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a sum of Rs 5,000 for plasma donors in the state as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Over 37,000 people are eligible for donation of plasma in Andhra Pradesh. In an effort to encourage those who have recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma to other COVID-19 patients, the state government has launched the plasma donation campaign.

The campaign also aims to ensure the plasma donors receive the right nutrition. Along with this, the state government will also be giving Rs 15,000 for conducting the last rites of those who die of COVID-19.

Sharing more information about the special plasma donation campaign. State Health Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said, “The database of eligible donors is prepared and is currently being shared to the blood banks who have the facility to take the plasma and store it."

Bhaskar further stated that the Health department call center will get in touch with those who have recovered from COVID-19 and make them aware about the plasma donation programme. The officials will also try to encourage them to donate plasma and save other people lives, he said.

Currently, the state government is spending approximately Rs 15 crore on daily basis for overall COVID-19 arrangements including food, lodging, medicines and tests among other thing. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is regularly being updated about the pandemic situation in the state.

