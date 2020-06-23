Andhra Govt Orders Covid-19 Screening of All Households Within Next 90 Days

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday instructed officials to conduct comprehensive screening and Covid-19 tests covering all households within the next 90 days. He ordered using the 104 ambulance service to carry out the exercise.

The chief minister also told officials to ensure all families are screened in the state within 90 days and take samples wherever necessary. People suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, and other chronic ailments should also be addressed to, and the 104 ambulances should carry adequate equipment and medicines.

For urban areas, a separate strategy should be adopted, and urban health clinics should be planned, he said. These clinics should be fully equipped with medical staff, added the CM.

The officials informed Reddy that as of now, more than 24,000 tests were being conducted everyday, and preference was given to people above 60 years of age and those suffering from chronic ailments. The mortality rate has been on the slide, officials said.

Preference is also being given to those residing in containment zones and high-risk areas. In industrial areas, trade centers, temples, market yards, and other categories, tests are carried out on a random basis, officials said, explaining that truck drivers coming from different places were spreading the virus.

The Chief Minister ordered officials to create awareness, and said that the stigma factor should be removed among people at ground level, and a local protocol should be prepared. Hoardings should be erected to this effect. One 104 vehicle should be available per Mandal, and the team should carry along ANMs, Asha workers, and Village volunteers.

The procedure and details of whom to approach in case of any doubt on coronavirus should be displayed at all village secretariats. With the onset of monsoon, the Health Department should be prepared to meet all contingencies, the CM added.

The medical data of patients should be encrypted in a health card with QR code so that the chip in the medial card can store the entire data of the patients, who will need to carry the reports physically with themselves. Of the 1.42 crore health cards, about 1.20 cards had been distributed, and the rest would be distributed soon, the officials informed.

Meanwhile, the state government has tested around 6,76,828 samples so far, among which 9,372 tested positive for Covid-19 while 4,435 patients had been discharged. Presently, there are 4,826 active cases in the state. A total of 111 Covid-19 victims succumbed to the infection so far.