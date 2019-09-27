Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Govt Orders Inquiry to Find Out What Delayed CM Jagan Reddy's Tour of Flood-affected Areas

Notices have been issued to seven district-level officials in the matter of the delay of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour, which happened as a result of wrong coordinates being communicated.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:September 27, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the matter of a miscommunication that led to a delay in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour of the flood-hit areas in the state earlier this week.

Kurnool District Collector G Veerapandian has issued notices to seven district-level officials in the matter including the Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records, Deputy Inspector of Survey and DWMA Project Director, Tehsildar of Sirivella and Nandyal.

Veerapandian also appointed the District Revenue Officer to look in the matter, who further directed the seven officials to submit the relevant documents on September 30. The Collector also informed the Chief Minister's Office that some of the coordinates, which were submitted by the officials had been incorrect. and cited the officer’s negligence.

On September 21, CM Jagan had visited flood-affected areas of Kurnool district along with district officials. His tour was, however, delayed as a result of the miscommunication.

A similar case had transpired on September 24 when Reddy had planned to be flowed to Gannavaram airport from his residence along with his family members. However, due to a miscommunication, the Chief Minister was forced to travel by road instead.

