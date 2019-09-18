Andhra Govt Orders Magisterial Inquiry into Godavari Boat Tragedy; 13 Still Missing
The private tourist boat carrying 73 people had capsized in the Godavari river on Sunday. While 26 passengers have been rescued so far, bodies of another 34 on board have been found.
File photo of SDRF personnel rescuing passengers of the boat that capsized in the swollen Godavari river on Sunday.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the boat tragedy in the swollen Godavari river that killed 47 people on Sunday. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted an aerial survey of the area and reviewed the situation during a meeting with officials.
After receiving a comprehensive report from the director of Kakinada port, the state government decided to order a magisterial probe by the joint collector of East Godavari district. The report would have to be submitted within 60 days.
The private tourist boat carrying 73 people, including 8 crew members, had capsized in the Godavari on Sunday afternoon. As many as 26 passengers have been rescued so far, while 34 bodies have been found. Thirteen passengers are yet to be traced.
According to the latest report from the State Disaster Management Authority, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 3 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations with all necessary equipment.
A deep diver’s team of the Indian Navy has also been engaged. A specialised deep diver’s team from Uttarakhand with ‘side scan sonar’ equipment is assisting the groups.
The tourist boat was identified by the team at Katchuluru at a depth of 210ft. Two persons from Mumbai’s Marine Masters Company are trying to retrieve the salvaged boat and in the process, hoping to find the missing persons.
Post mortem of the deceased has been completed and the bodies have been handed over to their family members.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet
- You Can Now Talk to Amazon Alexa in Hindi or Hinglish
- Here is How Much The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro And iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- Champions League: Unlucky Borussia Dortmund Draw 0-0 With Barcelona on Messi Return
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro