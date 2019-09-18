Andhra Govt Orders Magisterial Inquiry into Godavari Boat Tragedy; 13 Still Missing

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the boat tragedy in the swollen Godavari river that killed 47 people on Sunday. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted an aerial survey of the area and reviewed the situation during a meeting with officials.

After receiving a comprehensive report from the director of Kakinada port, the state government decided to order a magisterial probe by the joint collector of East Godavari district. The report would have to be submitted within 60 days.

The private tourist boat carrying 73 people, including 8 crew members, had capsized in the Godavari on Sunday afternoon. As many as 26 passengers have been rescued so far, while 34 bodies have been found. Thirteen passengers are yet to be traced.

According to the latest report from the State Disaster Management Authority, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 3 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations with all necessary equipment.

A deep diver’s team of the Indian Navy has also been engaged. A specialised deep diver’s team from Uttarakhand with ‘side scan sonar’ equipment is assisting the groups.

The tourist boat was identified by the team at Katchuluru at a depth of 210ft. Two persons from Mumbai’s Marine Masters Company are trying to retrieve the salvaged boat and in the process, hoping to find the missing persons.

Post mortem of the deceased has been completed and the bodies have been handed over to their family members.

