Andhra Govt Plans to Establish Skill Development University Soon

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government plans to set up a Skill Development University for incorporating world-class technology to keep pace with industrial needs. Additionally, 25 skill development centres will also be set up, one in every parliamentary constituency in the state.

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) on Friday announced that corporation authorities have visited universities such as Vishwakarma University in Pune, Bharatiya Skill Development University in Jaipur, Centurion University in Odisha, Teamlease Skill University in Vadodara, to study the modalities to be adopted for the proposed varsity.

The APSSDC will provide skill development to youth, according to the state government’s decision to reserve 75% quota for local youth in industrial jobs. Officials said the proposed university and the district-level centres will play a key role in implementing the quota decision.

