Andhra Govt Raises Liquor Prices by 75% in Bid to Control Crowds, Extend Prohibition Measures

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has increased the price of liquor by 75 percent in two days as part of the proposed prohibition in the state.

On Monday, the state government had increased the prices by 25 percent, and hiked it by another 50 percent on Tuesday, saying that people were found to be flouting social distancing rules while waiting in queues outside shops. Controlling the large numbers out to buy liquor had become a difficult task, the government said.

Liquor shops across the state were closed for 44 days during the coronavirus lockdown, and were reopened on Monday.

A statement released by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's office read that the total hike of 75 percent has been made to discourage the consumption of liquor. It also said that the number of alcohol shops in the state will be reduced significantly by the end of the month.

Moreover, outlets will now open only between 11 am and 8 pm.

As part of the phased prohibition, 33 percent of the state's liquor shops will be shuttered in 15 months. By the end on May, the government hopes to close 13 percent of the total number of liquor outlets.

The Delhi government on Monday raised the prices of liquor by 70 percent after customers violated the norms of social distancing while waiting in queues.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365