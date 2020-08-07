Andhra Govt Sets up Panel to Reorganise Districts From 13 to 25

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday kick-started the process for reorganising the districts in the

state from 13 to 25 for bringing the administration at the district level closer to the people with the objective of improving the lives of the citizens.

Turning each parliamentary constituency into a new district by dividing the existing one is an election promise of the ruling YSR Congress as the present districts "are large in size and have become unwieldy to administer."

Last month, the state Cabinet gave the go-ahead for the district reorganisation plan and, accordingly, a six-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney was constituted on Thursday to study the various aspects involved.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, General Administration Secretary (Services), Planning Secretary, a representative from the Chief Ministers Office will be members of the Committee to study the restructuring of Districts in Andhra Pradesh while the Principal Finance Secretary will act as the Convener.

The Committee has been asked to submit its report in three months as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to be keen on completing the exercise by March 31, 2021, official sources said.

Issuing an order in this regard, the Chief Secretary said the committee would study various aspects related to the creation of new districts and the measures to be taken to optimally utilize human and financial resources at all levels.

The Committee will examine and suggest the broad principles for determining the geographical boundaries and administrative units constituting the proposed 25 districts and the steps to be taken for ensuring that the expenditure (both one-time and recurring) is kept to the minimum.

Among others, it will also study the optimal use of existing infrastructure and existing human resources and redeployment at all levels for facilitating the smooth functioning of the restructured districts, the order said.

There has, however, been opposition within the YSRC to the formation of new districts with a Lok Sabha constituency as the base.

The Srikakulam leaders, including Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram, have voiced their opposition to the splitting of their district as it would lose three important assembly segments.

They wanted the government to work out an alternative plan so that the existing geography of Srikakulam district is not disturbed even after the reorganisation. Similarly, there is opposition over making Araku a new district as the existing Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts.

There are several other parliamentary constituencies that are spread over two districts, division of which could become a ticklish issue.