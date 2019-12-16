Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Govt to Absorb 52,000 Transport Corporation Employees into Its Services from January 1

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the state legislature that the employees would work for the state government's transport department, and that Rs 3,600 crore would be spent on their salaries.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:December 16, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a bill to absorb 52,000 employees of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) into government service, and increased the age of retirement from 58 years to 60.

State Transport Minister Perni Ventakaramaiah (Nani) introduced the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Services) Bill 2019 in the Legislative Assembly.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that all RTC employees would be treated as government staff from, January 1, 2020. "It has been a long cherished dream of the employees and their demands were pending long since. W@e are happy to announce that their dreams have come true," he said in the House.

He added that after their merger, 52,000 workers would become state government employees under the transport department, adding that Rs 3,600 crore would be spent towards theirs salaries.

Transport minister Venkataramaiah said that a committee headed by former IPS officer C Anjaneya Reddy responsible for the merger and issues like the feasibility of substituting the buses operating currently with electric ones had submitted its report.

Earlier this month, the state transport corporation had announced a hike in fares of the state-run buses.

