Andhra Govt to Absorb 52,000 Transport Corporation Employees into Its Services from January 1

Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a bill to absorb 52,000 employees of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) into government service, and increased the age of retirement from 58 years to 60.

State Transport Minister Perni Ventakaramaiah (Nani) introduced the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Services) Bill 2019 in the Legislative Assembly.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that all RTC employees would be treated as government staff from, January 1, 2020. "It has been a long cherished dream of the employees and their demands were pending long since. W@e are happy to announce that their dreams have come true," he said in the House.

He added that after their merger, 52,000 workers would become state government employees under the transport department, adding that Rs 3,600 crore would be spent towards theirs salaries.

Transport minister Venkataramaiah said that a committee headed by former IPS officer C Anjaneya Reddy responsible for the merger and issues like the feasibility of substituting the buses operating currently with electric ones had submitted its report.

Earlier this month, the state transport corporation had announced a hike in fares of the state-run buses.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.