Andhra Govt to Hold Conference With Foreign Representatives for Investment in State Industries

Amaravati: The Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government, with help from the Ministry of External Affairs, is set to hold a conference in Vijayawada to attract foreign investment in various fields in the state.

Ambassadors, diplomats and consulate generals, among other high-level representatives from 30 to 40 countries will attend the conference.

The summit, consisting of two phases, will commence on August 9. In the first phase, the chief minister will meet ambassadors and consulate-generals of various countries collectively. He will hold individual meetings with the representatives in the second phase.

Reddy and his team will explain the benefits of investing in the state’s industrial sector to the representatives.

The decision to reserve 75 percent jobs for locals in industries that was taken to improve employment prospects for youth in the state will prove fruitful as the government sets the state to develop the industrial sector by bringing in investment.

Promotion of investment in industries in the state comes as an effort to create large-scale employment opportunities. Earlier, the chief minister also provided more than 4.01 lakh government jobs through volunteers in villages and ward secretariats.

He has also undertaken to fill the positions that were left vacant by the Naidu government previously.

Chief minister Reddy has also been invited to the launch of South Korea-based automobiles company Kia Motors’ new car at at Penukonda in Ananthapuram district on August 8. Representatives of the company and the government have met to discuss Reddy’s visit.

Kia President and CEO Han-woo-Park also wrote to the chief minister on June 13, recalling his association with Jagan's father and former CM YS Rajashekar Reddy.