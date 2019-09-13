Andhra Govt to Withdraw Cases Lodged against Protestors during Special Category Status Movement
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy .
Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday issued an order to lift all cases lodged during the agitation to accord the state special Status when N Chandrababu Naidu was in power.
The state police had lodged close to 1,500 cases against youth as well as YSRCP cadre who participated in the protests. Reddy, the then Opposition leader, had promised to withdraw all the cases if he came to power.
The order issued by the state Home Department said the government has decided to withdraw prosecutions pertaining to all cases registered in connection with the agitation. State Director General of Police Gowtham Sawang has to now instruct the concerned public prosecutors to file a petition for withdrawal of prosecution against all the accused in an expeditious manner.
When Naidu was in power, Reddy’s YSR Congress Party had been fought for special category status for Andhra Pradesh in accordance with the State Bifurcation Act, 2014.
