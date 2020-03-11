Andhra HC Raps State Police, Orders CBI Probe into Murder of CM Jagan's Uncle Vivekananda Reddy

Amaravati: Expressing displeasure over the "tardy" investigation by state police, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy last year.

Justice Durga Prasad passed the order on a petition filed by Reddy's wife Soubhagyamma and daughter Sunita.

Criticising the state police for the "tardy" probe, the court asked the CBI to investigate the case as early as possible.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the then opposition leader had also filed a petition seeking a CBI probe into his uncle's murder, but withdrew it after becoming chief minister.

Vivekananda Reddy, younger brother of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered in his residence at their hometown Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

Viveka, as he was popularly called, served as an MP from Kadapa twice and as Agriculture Minister in the N Kiran Kumar Reddy government in the then unified Andhra Pradesh.

The then TDP government set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder and subsequently another SIT, headed by an Additional Director General of Police, was also constituted. Police examined over 1,300 witnesses and conducted narco analysis on three suspects.

Three aides of Vivekananda were arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence at the scene of offence. But the culprits could not be traced.

In this backdrop,the court ordered a CBI inquiry.

