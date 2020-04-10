Andhra Health Official Drinks Sanitiser, Mistaking it For Water
After District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Anil Kumar took two sips of the sanitiser kept in his house, his family took him to a nearby private hospital.
A shopper walks past an empty shelve of hand wash and hand sanitisers. Representative image.
Hyderabad: A Health Department official in Andhra Pradesh on Friday took ill after consuming a sanitiser, mistaking it for drinking water.
The incident occurred in Anantapur district. After District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Anil Kumar took two sips of the sanitiser kept in his house, his family took him to a nearby private hospital.
Doctors examined him and said there was no danger to his life. They said the DMHO would be discharged in a few hours.
