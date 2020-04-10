Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Andhra Health Official Drinks Sanitiser, Mistaking it For Water

After District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Anil Kumar took two sips of the sanitiser kept in his house, his family took him to a nearby private hospital.

IANS

Updated:April 10, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
Andhra Health Official Drinks Sanitiser, Mistaking it For Water
A shopper walks past an empty shelve of hand wash and hand sanitisers. Representative image.

Hyderabad: A Health Department official in Andhra Pradesh on Friday took ill after consuming a sanitiser, mistaking it for drinking water.

The incident occurred in Anantapur district. After District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Anil Kumar took two sips of the sanitiser kept in his house, his family took him to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors examined him and said there was no danger to his life. They said the DMHO would be discharged in a few hours.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube



