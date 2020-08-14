Andhra High Court Directs State Govt to Maintain Status Quo Till Aug 27 for Shifting Administrative Offices

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government to maintain status quo till August 27 for the shifting of administrative offices from Amaravati.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar, Justice AV Seshasai and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy heard about 55 petitions which challenged the government's gazette notification on the Decentralisation Act and cancellation of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act.

Counsel for the petitioner told the court that the three capitals are against the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2104 and that there was a provision for only one capital.

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi argued on behalf of the government and said that the establishment of capital was the discretion of state government. He also asked the court to not continue its stay on the status quo as it was creating problems in shifting the administration.

The High Court clarified that the status quo order issued earlier was due to expire with effect on Friday.

However, it rejected Dwivedi's argument and extended its stay till August 27.

After getting the Governor's clearance on the Decentralisation Bill, the government was preparing to relocate administrative offices - including the Chief Minister's Office - to Visakhapatnam, and the Judicial offices to Kurnool.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is also planning to lay a foundation stone for the construction of buildings for the capitals soon.