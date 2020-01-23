Take the pledge to vote

Andhra High Court Orders Govt Not to Shift Offices from Capital Amaravati

Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam informed court that the bills are pending for the approval of the legislative council and have been referred to the select committee for necessary amendments.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:January 23, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
Andhra High Court Orders Govt Not to Shift Offices from Capital Amaravati
Farmers during a protest against the state government's three-capital formula.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the government not to shift the offices from state capital Amaravati.

During a hearing on the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, regarding the shifting of the capital city and the cancellation of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), the court had directed the government not to take up the matter until further orders are issued.

Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam informed court that the bills are pending for the approval of the legislative council and have been referred to the select committee for necessary amendments.

The petitioner's counsel said they would urge the court to stop the shifting of the capital, which was accepted. The court ordered the government not to move forward till further orders, scheduling the next hearing for February 26. ​



