Andhra Horror: Mother Danced Near Daughters' Bodies, Entire Family Held Extreme Religious Beliefs

The mother of the two girls who were killed as part of an occult ritual in Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalli was found to be in a trace when police arrived their home on Sunday night. While the father, V Purushottam Naidu, came out of the trance, the mother continued to dance and shout around the bodies, police said.

According to a report in the Times of India, Padmaja, the girls' mother on Sunday, shouted that the novel coronavirus had not originated in China but was instead created by gods to get rid of the "bad elements" of kalyuga. When she was asked to get an RT-PCR test, she said ,"Corona did not come from China...it came from Shiva. I am Shiva and corona will be gone by March," quoted Indian Express.

According to the report, the police said that the entire family, including the deceased daughters, were involved in some extreme religious belief.

The killings were discovered on Sunday night after the police were tipped off by a colleague of the father. The elder sister Alekhya was found with her head smashed in using a dumbbell, while the younger Sai Divya was stabbed with a trident. Police said that the parent held the belief that they could bring their daughters back from the dead.

The couple had told the police they received “signals from heaven” and that theirs was a “house of miracles”. “They told us that a miracle was about to happen which we had been spoiled by us entering the house. They told us that the morning after the magic that would occur would be spoken about by the whole world,” the DSP Ravi Mohana Chary said.

The couple were followers of Mehar Baba, Sai Baba and Rajaneesh or Osho. At the crime scene, a picture of Mehar Baba was found and the recent posts of Alekya on social media confirmed her spiritual inclination, police had previously said.

Padmaja is the correspondent and Principal of a corporate school in Chittoor and Purushotham is an associate professor from the Chemistry department in Government Degree College in Madanapalli. Their elder daughter Alekya was a student of the Indian Institute of Forest Management and Sai Divya was a BBA graduate.