Andhra Man Beheads Wife, Walks Through Streets with Severed Head in Hand before Surrendering
Representational Image (AFP Image)
Vijayawada: In a macabre act, a man beheaded his wife and then carried her severed head through the streets of Vijayawada on Sunday, police said.
The shocking incident occurred in Srinagar colony under Satyanarayanapuram police station limits.
According to the police, Pradeep Kumar slit his wife Manikranti's (23) throat with a knife near their house. He then beheaded her and was seen walking briskly on the street with her head in one hand and a knife in the other.
CCTVs installed in the colony recorded people running in horror on seeing the killer with the severed head.
Pradeep threw the head in a nearby canal and then surrendered at Satyanarayanapuram police station.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Rao told reporters that the search was on for the severed head. The headless body was shifted to a government-run hospital for autopsy.
According to preliminary investigations by the police, Pradeep had a love marriage with Manikranti five years ago. However, there were frequent quarrels between the couple.
Manikranti had filed a case of domestic violence against Pradeep some time ago and he was arrested. Pradeep, who was recently released on bail, resorted to the brutal killing to seek revenge, said the police.
