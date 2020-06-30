Andhra Man Drags Woman Colleague by Hair, Beats Her With Iron Rod for Asking Him to Wear Mask

Enraged over being asked to wear a face-mask, a government officer brutally assaulted a woman colleague in Andhra Pradesh.

The horrific incident, caught on CCTV, shows the woman employee in AP Tourism Hotel Office first being held by hair and thrown to the floor and then attacked with an iron rod allegedly because she had pointed out that the attacker, a colleague of hers, was not wearing a mask. The incident happened on Saturday but came to light on Tuesday after the victim lodged a police complaint.

Deputy Manager Bhaskar, who pulled the woman staffer by hair, dragged her and repeatedly attacked her even as other employees in the office tried to intervene, has been taken in custody and booked under law.

Unable to see the assault, another woman present in the office was seen rushing out. A man who walked in finally managed to snatch the rod from Bhaskar's hands.

Police said the official got angry and felt insulted after the woman colleague advised him to wear the face mask to contain the spread of coronavirus.

